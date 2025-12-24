RBNZ Credit Card Spending y/y reflect changes in credit card transactions made by individuals in the current month compared to the same month of the previous year. The indicator growth can have a positive effect on NZD quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Reserve Bank of New Zealand Credit Card Spending y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.