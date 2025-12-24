Retail Sales y/y shows the change in New Zealand retail sales in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. The calculation is adjusted for inflation. The index is often referred to as the consumer spending indicator, which allows assessing inflation in New Zealand. The indicator growth can have a positive effect on NZD quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "New Zealand Retail Sales y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.