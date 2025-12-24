Economic Calendar
New Zealand Food Price Index m/m
|Low
|-0.4%
|-0.7%
|
-0.3%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|0.0%
|
-0.4%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Food Price Index m/m measures the rate of price change of a fixed basket of food products and services in the given month from the consumer perspective. The index allows measuring price changes of the same products at retail outlets, in the reported month compared to the previous one. If the size or quality of any of the basket goods or services changes, appropriate adjustments to index calculation are made. This eliminates the impact of such changes on the rate of price change reflected in the FPI.
A higher than expected reading is seen as positive for the New Zealand dollar quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "New Zealand Food Price Index m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
