ANZ New Zealand Activity Outlook

Country:
New Zealand
NZD, New Zealand dollar
Source:
ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited
Sector:
Business
Low 60.9
53.1
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
53.6
60.9
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
ANZ New Zealand Activity Outlook provides a brief overview of professional opinion about the expected future state of New Zealand companies and the entire national economy.

The chart of the entire available history of the "ANZ New Zealand Activity Outlook" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
60.9
53.1
Nov 2025
N/D
46.0
44.6
Oct 2025
44.6
48.6
43.4
Sep 2025
43.4
46.9
38.7
Aug 2025
38.7
25.7
40.6
Jul 2025
40.6
35.7
40.9
Jun 2025
40.9
27.3
34.8
May 2025
34.8
51.4
47.7
Apr 2025
47.7
50.5
48.6
Mar 2025
48.6
43.9
45.1
Feb 2025
45.1
43.6
45.8
Jan 2025
45.8
39.4
50.3
Dec 2024
50.3
37.0
48.0
Nov 2024
48.0
40.2
45.9
Oct 2024
45.9
59.4
45.3
Sep 2024
45.3
49.6
37.1
Aug 2024
37.1
18.1
16.3
Jul 2024
16.3
11.6
12.2
Jun 2024
12.2
2.6
11.8
May 2024
11.8
7.0
14.3
Apr 2024
14.3
26.9
22.5
Mar 2024
22.5
29.5
Feb 2024
29.5
25.6
Jan 2024
25.6
29.3
Dec 2023
29.3
24.8
26.3
Nov 2023
26.3
17.1
23.1
Oct 2023
23.1
11.1
10.9
Sep 2023
10.9
6.0
11.2
Aug 2023
11.2
1.7
0.8
Jul 2023
0.8
-0.9
2.7
Jun 2023
2.7
-6.0
-4.5
May 2023
-4.5
-8.1
-7.6
Apr 2023
-7.6
-8.9
-8.5
Mar 2023
-8.5
-12.5
-9.2
Feb 2023
-9.2
-20.7
-15.8
Jan 2023
-15.8
-19.7
-25.6
Dec 2022
-25.6
-8.1
-13.7
Nov 2022
-13.7
-2.1
-2.5
Oct 2022
-2.5
-2.9
-1.8
Sep 2022
-1.8
-6.3
-4.0
Aug 2022
-4.0
-8.9
-8.7
Jul 2022
-8.7
-6.9
-9.1
Jun 2022
-9.1
1.7
-4.7
May 2022
-4.7
5.7
8.0
Apr 2022
8.0
0.5
3.3
Mar 2022
3.3
4.8
-2.2
Feb 2022
-2.2
13.4
11.8
Dec 2021
11.8
18.4
15.0
Nov 2021
15.0
20.0
21.7
Oct 2021
21.7
18.7
18.2
