ANZ New Zealand Activity Outlook provides a brief overview of professional opinion about the expected future state of New Zealand companies and the entire national economy.

The chart of the entire available history of the "ANZ New Zealand Activity Outlook" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.