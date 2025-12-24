New Zealand Current Account - GDP Ratio reflects the net trade balance (the difference between exported and imported goods and services), net income from foreign investments and net transfer payments as percentage of New Zealand's GDP. This ratio reflects the strength or weakness of the national economy.

The chart of the entire available history of the "New Zealand Current Account - Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Ratio" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.