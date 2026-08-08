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New Zealand OBEGAL Forecast

Country:
New Zealand
NZD, New Zealand dollar
Source:
The Treasury New Zealand
Sector:
Government
Low $​-15.060 B $​-14.740 B
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
$​-15.060 B
$​-15.060 B
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
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OBEGAL (operating balance before gains and losses) Forecast reflects a difference between expected government revenues and expenditures. The information is published by the Treasury twice a year. The calculation coverage takes into account the revenues of organizations controlled by the government, as well as tax revenues and expenses for the maintenance of public sector organizations.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "New Zealand OBEGAL Forecast" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
$​-15.060 B
$​-14.740 B
N/D
$​-14.740 B
$​-14.740 B
$​-12.868 B
$​-12.868 B
$​-12.868 B
$​-11.074 B
$​-11.074 B
$​-11.074 B
$​-9.320 B
$​-9.320 B
$​-9.320 B
$​-15.221 B
$​-10.034 B
$​-10.034 B
$​-16.697 B
$​-6.960 B
$​-6.960 B
$​-20.233 B
$​-3.631 B
$​-3.631 B
$​-26.852 B
$​-18.978 B
$​-18.978 B
$​-27.289 B
$​-20.844 B
$​-20.844 B
$​-26.578 B
$​-15.127 B
$​-15.127 B
$​-33.812 B
$​-21.576 B
$​-21.576 B
$​-26.054 B
$​-23.358 B
$​-23.358 B
$​-31.031 B
$​-28.293 B
$​-28.293 B
$​2.222 B
$​-0.943 B
$​-0.943 B
$​6.416 B
$​3.465 B
$​3.465 B
$​-0.889 B
$​1.724 B
$​1.724 B
$​3.769 B
$​3.140 B
$​3.140 B
$​2.540 B
$​2.540 B
$​3.710 B
$​3.710 B
$​1.620 B
$​1.620 B
$​0.470 B
$​0.470 B
$​0.670 B
$​0.670 B
$​0.400 B
$​0.400 B
$​0.180 B
$​0.180 B
$​-0.600 B
$​-0.600 B
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