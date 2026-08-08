OBEGAL (operating balance before gains and losses) Forecast reflects a difference between expected government revenues and expenditures. The information is published by the Treasury twice a year. The calculation coverage takes into account the revenues of organizations controlled by the government, as well as tax revenues and expenses for the maintenance of public sector organizations.

The chart of the entire available history of the "New Zealand OBEGAL Forecast" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.