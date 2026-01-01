CalendarSections

New Zealand Participation Rate

Country:
New Zealand
NZD, New Zealand dollar
Source:
Statistics New Zealand
Sector:
Labor
Low 70.3%
70.5%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
70.2%
70.3%
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
New Zealand Participation Rate reflects the rate of labor-force age people who are either employed or are actively seeking employment, in relation to the total labor force.

The indicator is used to measure the unemployment rate and labor market conditions. The indicator growth can have a positive effect on NZD quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "New Zealand Participation Rate" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
3 Q 2025
70.3%
70.5%
70.5%
2 Q 2025
70.5%
70.6%
70.8%
1 Q 2025
70.8%
70.7%
70.9%
4 Q 2024
71.0%
71.2%
71.1%
3 Q 2024
71.2%
71.8%
71.7%
2 Q 2024
71.7%
71.8%
71.6%
1 Q 2024
71.5%
71.9%
71.9%
4 Q 2023
71.9%
72.1%
72.0%
3 Q 2023
72.0%
72.4%
72.4%
2 Q 2023
72.4%
72.0%
72.0%
1 Q 2023
72.0%
71.9%
71.7%
4 Q 2022
71.7%
71.4%
71.7%
3 Q 2022
71.7%
71.0%
70.9%
2 Q 2022
70.8%
71.6%
70.9%
1 Q 2022
70.9%
71.5%
71.1%
4 Q 2021
71.1%
71.1%
71.2%
3 Q 2021
71.2%
70.6%
70.5%
2 Q 2021
70.5%
70.3%
70.4%
1 Q 2021
70.4%
70.0%
70.2%
4 Q 2020
70.2%
69.9%
70.1%
3 Q 2020
70.1%
69.9%
69.9%
2 Q 2020
69.7%
70.2%
70.5%
1 Q 2020
70.4%
70.7%
70.1%
4 Q 2019
70.1%
71.1%
70.4%
3 Q 2019
70.4%
70.9%
70.3%
2 Q 2019
70.4%
70.6%
70.4%
1 Q 2019
70.4%
71.4%
70.9%
4 Q 2018
70.9%
71.2%
71.0%
3 Q 2018
71.1%
70.8%
70.9%
2 Q 2018
70.9%
70.8%
1 Q 2018
70.8%
70.9%
4 Q 2017
71.0%
71.1%
3 Q 2017
71.1%
70.0%
2 Q 2017
70.0%
70.6%
1 Q 2017
70.6%
70.5%
4 Q 2016
70.5%
70.1%
3 Q 2016
70.1%
69.7%
2 Q 2016
69.7%
69.0%
1 Q 2016
69.0%
68.5%
4 Q 2015
68.4%
68.7%
3 Q 2015
68.6%
69.3%
2 Q 2015
69.3%
69.5%
1 Q 2015
69.6%
69.4%
4 Q 2014
69.7%
69.0%
3 Q 2014
69.0%
68.9%
2 Q 2014
68.9%
69.3%
1 Q 2014
69.2%
68.9%
4 Q 2013
68.9%
68.6%
3 Q 2013
68.6%
68.0%
2 Q 2013
68.0%
67.8%
