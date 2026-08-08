New Zealand Net Debt Forecast, % GDP reflects the financial position of the New Zealand government and represents the expected difference between the costs of maintaining public sector organizations and the revenues received, expressed as a percent of GDP. The information is published by the Treasury every six months.

The chart of the entire available history of the "New Zealand Net Debt Forecast, % GDP" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.