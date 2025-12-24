GDP Annual Change reflects a percentage change in New Zealand's Gross Domestic Product over the reported 4 quarters compared to the previous similar period. GDP growth can have a positive effect on New Zealand dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "New Zealand Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annual Change" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.