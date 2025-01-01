MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryCustom GraphicsCPieChartValueInsert CreateSeriesSetValueAddValueInsertValueUpdateValueDeleteDrawChartDrawPieLabelMake ValueInsert Inserts a new value to the pie chart (at the specified position). bool ValueInsert( const uint pos, // index const double value, // value const string descr, // label const uint clr, // color ) Parameters pos [in] Index for insertion. value [in] Value. descr [in] Value label. clr [in] Value color. Return Value true if successful, otherwise — false. ValueAdd ValueUpdate