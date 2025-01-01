DocumentationSections
Inserts a new value to the pie chart (at the specified position).

 bool  ValueInsert(
   const uint    pos,    // index
   const double  value,  // value
   const string  descr,  // label
   const uint    clr,    // color
   )

Parameters

pos

[in] Index for insertion.

value

[in] Value.

descr

[in] Value label. 

clr

[in] Value color.

Return Value

true if successful, otherwise — false.