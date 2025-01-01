ValueInsert

Inserts a new value to the pie chart (at the specified position).

bool ValueInsert(

const uint pos,

const double value,

const string descr,

const uint clr,

)

Parameters

pos

[in] Index for insertion.

value

[in] Value.

descr

[in] Value label.

clr

[in] Value color.

Return Value

true if successful, otherwise — false.