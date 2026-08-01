Buy Sell Signal TrendPulse

Buy Sell Signal is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5. It identifies changes in short-term market direction by comparing a fast Exponential Moving Average with a slow Exponential Moving Average.

When the fast moving average moves above the slow moving average, the indicator can generate a buy signal. When the fast moving average moves below the slow moving average, it can generate a sell signal. An optional candle confirmation filter can require the signal candle to close in the same direction as the detected trend change.

Signals are confirmed only after the candle has closed. The indicator does not use future price data to confirm historical signals. Confirmed markers are not moved to another candle after they have appeared.

Risk levels are calculated using the Average True Range. After a new signal is confirmed, the indicator displays the entry price, stop loss level and final take profit level. The distance between the entry price and stop loss is used to calculate the take profit according to the selected risk-to-reward setting.

When the selected risk-to-reward value contains several complete risk units, the indicator can also display intermediate take profit levels. Each intermediate level is marked only once when price reaches it.

If an opposite signal appears while a previous position state is active, the previous signal is marked as invalidated and a new position state is created. This allows users to review how the indicator responds when the detected market direction changes.

Main features:

Fast and slow Exponential Moving Average lines

Buy and sell markers confirmed on closed candles

Optional bullish or bearish candle confirmation

Average True Range based stop loss calculation

Adjustable risk-to-reward value

Intermediate take profit levels

Final take profit and stop loss markers

Previous signal invalidation markers

Confirmed position information panel

Optional notifications for newly confirmed events

Adjustable historical calculation limit

Main parameters:

Fast EMA defines the period of the faster moving average.

Slow EMA defines the period of the slower moving average.

ATR Period defines the calculation period of the Average True Range.

SL Multiplier defines the Average True Range distance used for the stop loss.

Risk Reward defines the distance of the final take profit relative to the calculated risk.

Require Candle Confirmation determines whether the signal candle must close in the direction of the trend change.

The indicator is an analytical tool. It does not open, modify or close trading positions. Signals and displayed price levels should be evaluated together with market conditions, spread, volatility and the user’s own risk management rules. Historical signals do not guarantee similar behavior or trading results in the future.