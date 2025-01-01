ДокументацияРазделы
SetTypeFillingBySymbol

Устанавливает тип ордера по исполнению согласно настройкам указанного символа.

bool  SetTypeFillingBySymbol(
   const string   symbol      // имя финансового инструмента
   )

Параметры

symbol

[in] Имя символа, в котором SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE содержит допустимые политики исполнения ордеров.

Возвращаемое значение

true – в случае удачного выполнения, false – если не удалось установить политику исполнения.

Примечание

Если для символа одновременно разрешены политики исполнения SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK и SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC, то для ордера будет установлено значение ORDER_FILLING_FOK.