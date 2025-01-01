文档部分
SetTypeFillingBySymbol

根据指定交易品种的设置来设定订单的成交指令类型。

bool  SetTypeFillingBySymbol(
   const string   symbol      // 交易品种名称
   )

参数

交易品种

[in] 交易品种名称，SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE包括可允许的订单成交指令

返回值

true – 成功执行，false – 定义成交指令失败。

注意

如果一个交易品种同时允许SYMBOL_FILLING_FOKSYMBOL_FILLING_IOC成交指令，则为订单设置ORDER_FILLING_FOK值。