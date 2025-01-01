SetTypeFillingBySymbol

Sets filling type of the order according to the specified symbol settings.

bool SetTypeFillingBySymbol(

const string symbol

)

Parameters

symbol

[in] Name of the symbol, in which SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE contains allowed order filling policies.

Return Value

true – successful execution, false – failed to define the filling policy.

Note

If SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK and SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC filling policies are allowed for a symbol simultaneously, the ORDER_FILLING_FOK value is set for the order.