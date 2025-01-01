ДокументацияРазделы
RequestPrice

Получает цену, при достижении которой ордер должен быть исполнен.

double  RequestPrice() const

Возвращаемое значение

Цена, использованная в последнем запросе, при достижении которой ордер должен быть исполнен.