ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCTradeCheckResultProfit 

CheckResultProfit

Получает значение плавающей прибыли.

double  CheckResultProfit() const 

Возвращаемое значение

Значение плавающей прибыли, которая будет после выполнения торговой операции.