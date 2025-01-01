ДокументацияРазделы
RequestType

Получает тип ордера.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE  RequestType() const

Возвращаемое значение

Тип ордера, использованный в последнем запросе из перечисления ENUM_ORDER_TYPE.