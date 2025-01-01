ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCTradeRequestAction 

RequestAction

Получает тип торговой операции.

ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS  RequestAction() const

Возвращаемое значение

Тип торговой операции, использованный в последнем запросе из перечисления ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS.