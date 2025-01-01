ДокументацияРазделы
CheckResultMargin

Возвращает значение поля margin структуры MqlTradeCheckResult, заполненной при проверке правильности запроса.

double  CheckResultMargin() const 

Возвращаемое значение

Значение поля margin (размер маржи необходимый для требуемой торговой операции) структуры MqlTradeCheckResult, заполненной при проверке правильности запроса.