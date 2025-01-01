ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTradeSetTypeFillingBySymbol 

SetTypeFillingBySymbol

指定された銘柄の設定によって注文の履行タイプを設定します。

bool  SetTypeFillingBySymbol(
  const string   symbol      // 銘柄名
  )

パラメータ

symbol

[in] SYMBOL_FILLING_MODEが許可された履行ポリシーを含む銘柄

戻り値

成功の場合はtrue、履行ポリシーを定義できなかった場合はfalse

注意事項

銘柄でSYMBOL_FILLING_FOK及びSYMBOL_FILLING_IOC履行ポリシーが同時に許可されている場合は、注文に ORDER_FILLING_FOKが設定されます。