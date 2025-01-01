ДокументацияРазделы
RequestTypeFilling

Получает тип ордера по исполнению.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  RequestTypeFilling() const

Возвращаемое значение

Тип ордера по исполнению (из перечисления ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING), использованный в последнем запросе.