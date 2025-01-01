ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCTradeSetAsyncMode 

SetAsyncMode

Устанавливает асинхронный режим проведения торговых операций.

void  SetAsyncMode(
   bool  mode      // асинхронный режим торговых операций
   )

Параметры

mode

[in]  Статус использования асинхронного режима торговых операций.

Возвращаемое значение

Нет.

Примечание

Асинхронный режим позволяет проводить торговые операции без ожидания ответа торгового сервера (см. OrderSendAsync).