Справочник MQL5 Стандартная библиотека Торговые классы CTrade SetTypeFilling 

SetTypeFilling

Устанавливает тип ордера по исполнению.

void  SetTypeFilling(
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  filling      // тип ордера по исполнению
   )

Параметры

filling

[in] Тип ордера по исполнению из перечисления ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING.

Возвращаемое значение

Нет.