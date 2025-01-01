ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCTradeRequestTP 

RequestTP

Получает цену, по которой сработает Take Profit.

double  RequestTP() const

Возвращаемое значение

Цена, использованная в последнем запросе, по которой сработает Take Profit.