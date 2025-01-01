ДокументацияРазделы
SetDeviationInPoints

Устанавливает допустимое проскальзывание.

void  SetDeviationInPoints(
   ulong  deviation      // проскальзывание
   )

Параметры

deviation

[in]  Допустимое проскальзывание в пунктах.

Возвращаемое значение

Нет.