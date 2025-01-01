ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5 Стандартная библиотека Торговые классы CTrade CheckResultMarginLevel 

CheckResultMarginLevel

Возвращает значение поля margin_level структуры MqlTradeCheckResult, заполненной при проверке правильности запроса.

double  CheckResultMarginLevel() const 

Возвращаемое значение

Значение поля margin_level (уровень маржи, который установится после выполнения требуемой торговой операции) структуры MqlTradeCheckResult, заполненной при проверке правильности запроса.