CTradeRequestStopLimit 

RequestStopLimit

Получает цену, по которой будет выставлен отложенный Stop Limit ордер.

double  RequestStopLimit() const

Возвращаемое значение

Цена, использованная в последнем запросе, по которой будет выставлен отложенный Stop Limit ордер.