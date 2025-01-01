ДокументацияРазделы
Возвращает значение поля margin_free структуры MqlTradeCheckResult, заполненной при проверке правильности запроса.

double  CheckResultMarginFree() const 

Возвращаемое значение

Значение поля margin_free (размер свободных собственных средств, которые останутся после выполнения требуемой торговой операции) структуры MqlTradeCheckResult, заполненной при проверке правильности запроса.