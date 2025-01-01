ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCTradeSetMarginMode 

SetMarginMode

Устанавливает режим расчета маржи в соответствии с настройками текущего счета.

void  SetMarginMode()

Возвращаемое значение

Нет.

Примечание

Режим расчета маржи указывается в ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE.

 