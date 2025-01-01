ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCTradeRequestVolume 

RequestVolume

Получает запрашиваемый объем сделки в лотах.

double  RequestVolume() const

Возвращаемое значение

Запрашиваемый объем сделки в лотах, использованный в последнем запросе.