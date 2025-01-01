ДокументацияРазделы
OrderDelete

Удаляет отложенный ордер.

bool  OrderDelete(
   ulong  ticket      // тикет ордера
   )

Параметры

ticket

[in]  Тикет ордера.

Возвращаемое значение

true - в случае успешной базовой проверки структур, иначе false.

Примечание

Успешное окончание работы метода OrderDelete(...) не всегда означает успешное совершение торговой операции. Необходимо проверять результат выполнения торгового запроса (код возврата торгового сервера) вызовом метода ResultRetcode().