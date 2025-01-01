ДокументацияРазделы
CheckResult

Получает копию структуры результата проверки последнего запроса.

void  CheckResult(
   MqlTradeCheckResult&  check_result      // ссылка
   ) const 

Параметры

check_result

[out]  Ссылка на структуру типа MqlTradeCheckResult для копирования.

Возвращаемое значение

Нет.