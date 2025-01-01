ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCTradeFormatRequest 

FormatRequest

Выводит в строку параметры последнего запроса.

string  FormatRequest(
   string&                 str,         // строка
   const MqlTradeRequest&  request      // запрос
   ) const

Параметры

str

[in]  Ссылка на строку для размещения результата.

request

[in]  Ссылка на структуру типа MqlTradeRequest, содержащую информацию о последнем запросе.

Возвращаемое значение

Нет.