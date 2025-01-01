문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTradeSetTypeFillingBySymbol 

SetTypeFillingBySymbol

지정된 기호 설정에 따라 주문의 채우기 유형을 설정하기.

bool  SetTypeFillingBySymbol(
   const string   symbol      // 기호 이름
  \)

매개변수

Symbol

[in] 기호 이름( SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE에 호용된 주문 채우기 정책이 포함되어 있음).

값 반환

실행에 성공하면 true, 채우기 정책 정의에 실패하면 false.

참고

SYMBOL_FILLING_FOKSYMBOL_FILLING_IOC 채우기 정책이 동시에 허용되는 경우, ORDER_FILLING_FOK 값이 순서에 대해 설정됩니다.