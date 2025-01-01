MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTradeSetTypeFillingBySymbol
- LogLevel
- SetExpertMagicNumber
- SetDeviationInPoints
- SetTypeFilling
- SetTypeFillingBySymbol
- SetAsyncMode
- SetMarginMode
- OrderOpen
- OrderModify
- OrderDelete
- PositionOpen
- PositionModify
- PositionClose
- PositionClosePartial
- PositionCloseBy
- Buy
- Sell
- BuyLimit
- BuyStop
- SellLimit
- SellStop
- Request
- RequestAction
- RequestActionDescription
- RequestMagic
- RequestOrder
- RequestSymbol
- RequestVolume
- RequestPrice
- RequestStopLimit
- RequestSL
- RequestTP
- RequestDeviation
- RequestType
- RequestTypeDescription
- RequestTypeFilling
- RequestTypeFillingDescription
- RequestTypeTime
- RequestTypeTimeDescription
- RequestExpiration
- RequestComment
- RequestPosition
- RequestPositionBy
- Result
- ResultRetcode
- ResultRetcodeDescription
- ResultDeal
- ResultOrder
- ResultVolume
- ResultPrice
- ResultBid
- ResultAsk
- ResultComment
- CheckResult
- CheckResultRetcode
- CheckResultRetcodeDescription
- CheckResultBalance
- CheckResultEquity
- CheckResultProfit
- CheckResultMargin
- CheckResultMarginFree
- CheckResultMarginLevel
- CheckResultComment
- PrintRequest
- PrintResult
- FormatRequest
- FormatRequestResult
SetTypeFillingBySymbol
지정된 기호 설정에 따라 주문의 채우기 유형을 설정하기.
bool SetTypeFillingBySymbol(
매개변수
Symbol
[in] 기호 이름( SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE에 호용된 주문 채우기 정책이 포함되어 있음).
값 반환
실행에 성공하면 true, 채우기 정책 정의에 실패하면 false.
참고
SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK 및 SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC 채우기 정책이 동시에 허용되는 경우, ORDER_FILLING_FOK 값이 순서에 대해 설정됩니다.