Документация
Справочник MQL5 Стандартная библиотека Торговые классы CTrade RequestTypeFillingDescription 

RequestTypeFillingDescription

Получает тип ордера по исполнению как строку.

string  RequestTypeFillingDescription() const

Возвращаемое значение

Тип ордера по исполнению, использованный в последнем запросе, как строку.