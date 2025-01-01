ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCTradeCheckResultRetcode 

CheckResultRetcode

Возвращает значение поля retcode структуры MqlTradeCheckResult, заполненной при проверке правильности запроса.

uint  CheckResultRetcode() const 

Возвращаемое значение

Значение поля retcode (код ошибки) структуры MqlTradeCheckResult, заполненной при проверке правильности запроса.