SetTypeFillingBySymbol

Setzt den Typ derAusführung einer Order entsprechend den Einstellungen des angegebenen Symbols.

bool SetTypeFillingBySymbol(

const string symbol

)

Parameter

symbol

[in] Name des Symbols, in welchem SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE zulässige Politiken der Ausführung von Orders beinhaltet.

Rückgabewert

true – erfolgreiche Ausführung, false – die Ausführungspolitik konnte nicht definiert werden.

Hinweis

+Wenn für das Symbol gleichzeitig zwei Politiken der Ausführung SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK und SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC erlaubt sind, wird der Order der Wert ORDER_FILLING_FOK zugewiesen.