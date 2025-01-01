ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCTradeSetExpertMagicNumber 

SetExpertMagicNumber

Устанавливает идентификатор эксперта

void  SetExpertMagicNumber(
   ulong  magic      // идентификатор
   )

Параметры

magic

[in]  Новый идентификатор эксперта.

Возвращаемое значение

Нет.