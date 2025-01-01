ДокументацияРазделы
TradeMode

Получает тип исполнения ордеров.

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE  TradeMode() const

Возвращаемое значение

Тип исполнения ордеров из перечисления ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE.

Примечание

Символ должен быть предварительно выбран методом Name.