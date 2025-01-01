DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCSymbolInfoTradeMode 

TradeMode

Obtém o tipo de execução de ordens.

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE  TradeMode() const

Valor de retorno

Tipo de execução de ordens (valor do enumerador ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE).

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.