TradeMode

Ottiene il tipo di esecuzione degli ordini.

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE  TradeMode() const

Valore di ritorno

Tipo di esecuzione degli ordini dall'enumerazione ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.