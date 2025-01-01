ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoTradeMode 

TradeMode

注文実行の種類を取得します。

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE  TradeMode() const

戻り値

注文実行の種類（ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE 列挙値）

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。