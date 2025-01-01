DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCSymbolInfoTradeMode 

TradeMode

Erhält Orderausführungstyp.

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE  TradeMode() const

Rückgabewert

Orderausführungstyp aus der Enumeration ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.