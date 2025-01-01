DokümantasyonBölümler
TradeMode

Emir uygulama tipini alır.

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE  TradeMode() const

Dönüş değeri

Emir uygulama tipi (ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE sayımının değerlerinden biri).

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.