TradeMode

주문 실행 유형 가져오기.

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE  TradeMode() const

값 반환

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE 열거에서의 주문 실행 유형.

참고

기호는 Name 메서드로 선택해야 합니다.