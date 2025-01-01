文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CSymbolInfoTradeMode 

TradeMode

获取订单执行类型。

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE  TradeMode() const

返回值

订单执行类型 (值为 ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE 枚举)。

注释

品种必须先行使用 Name 方法选择。