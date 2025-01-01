DocumentaciónSecciones
TradeMode

Obtiene el tipo de ejecución de la orden.

ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE  TradeMode() const

Valor devuelto

Tipo de ejecución de la orden (valor de la enumeración ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE).

Nota

El símbolo se tiene que seleccionar con el método Name.