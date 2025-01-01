문서화섹션
Select

"Market Watch" 기호 플래그 가져오기.

bool  Select() const

값 반환

"Market Watch" 기호 플래그.

Select

"Market Watch" 기호 플래그 설정하기.

bool  Select()

값 반환

성공하면 true, 플래그를 변경하지 못하면 false.

참고

기호는 Name 메서드로 선택해야 합니다.