Select

"Piyasa Gözlemi" sembolünün bayrağını alır.

bool  Select() const

Dönüş değeri

Select

"Piyasa Gözlemi" sembolünün bayrağını ayarlar.

bool  Select()

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', bayrak değiştirilemezse 'false'.