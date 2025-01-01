DokumentationKategorien
Select

Erhält das Flag "Symbol in Market Watch".

bool  Select() const

Rückgabewert

Das Flag von "Symbol in Market Watch".

Select

Setzt das Flag "Symbol in Market Watch".

bool  Select()

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, false wenn ein Flag nicht geändert werden konnte.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.